Bristol Virginia Public Schools cancels spring break to continue to provide meals, postpones graduation and prom

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools updated its COVID-19 Response Plan by canceling the system’s spring break and postponing events like graduation and prom.

According to an updated response plan from Superintendent Keith Perrigan, the school board voted on Tuesday night to officially cancel spring break, originally scheduled for April 6-13.

Since spring break is canceled, the schools will continue to provide student meals during that week.

According to Perrigan, with Governor Northam’s extended stay at home order, events like prom and graduation have been temporarily postponed .

The plan says every effort will be made to hold these milestone events at a later date, and a task force is being created to find ways to honor and recognize students for their achievements over the school year.

Bus routes will continue to run through Springdale, Eastridge, Ridgecreast, Harbor Landing and Johnson Court from noon until 1 p.m., but buses will no longer honk when they need to alert deliveries. Parents and students are advised to be vigilant and be ready for their bus, even though parents are not required to be present.

You can read the rest of the response plan below:

Good afternoon,

I hope everyone is doing well and adjusting to our new, but temporary way of life. I know that teachers, staff, students, and families are all under a great deal of stress, but I also know that once this pandemic has passed, we will all be stronger and better as a result of going through this trial. It is my daily prayer that our students and employees remain untouched by this terrible virus and that our entire Country will experience healing.

You may be aware that new information about the situation in Virginia has been provided by the Governor. Additionally, our School Board met last night and discussed the impact of COVID-19 on our School Division. As a result, I wanted to provide an update to our COVID-19 Response Plan. Please let me know if you have any questions.

Grades

Since many of our high school students are enrolled in Dual Enrollment courses with VHCC, we have been waiting on a decision from the Virginia Community College System about how they will award grades. For reasons of Class Rank and GPA calculation, it was important to find ways to be consistent with VHCC at the High School level. Here is a summary of how grades will be awarded for 2nd Semester of 2020:

Final grades will be assigned based upon the student’s grade at the end of the third nine weeks, except for students in Dual Enrollment courses* and Edgenuity**.

If a student wants to improve the grade he/she had earned on March 13, 2020, they may work with the teacher to make up missing assignments, etc.

Grades will not be reported for the Essential Skills that are being covered from March 13, 2020 until the end of the school year.

Teachers will verify that students have successfully mastered the remaining Essential Skills. This will be required to receive a Verified Credit and to avoid attending a summer review program (see next bullet).

Opportunities will be made available, at a later date, for students who do not successfully master the remaining Essential Skills.



*Based on guidance from the Virginia Community College System, students enrolled in Dual Enrollment classes have the option of earning a letter grade or a Pass or Withdrawal. A Pass or Withdraw will not impact the student’s high school grade point average but could have an impact on Class Rank. A Withdraw could impact Eligibility for VHSL Participation for underclassmen. The NCAA Clearing House has not provided guidance on how a Pass or Withdraw will be addressed from their standpoint. Students must submit a letter to VHCC indicating their preference by the end of the term in compliance with the guidance from VCCS.



**Students working in Edgenuity courses will work with teachers and administrators to complete the necessary coursework to satisfy requirements.

To dispel a rumor that is spreading, the Governor has NOT ordered that all Virginia students be retained in their current grade.

Special Education

With the plan to move to new instruction, special education services will also be provided. Just as general education instruction is reduced to teaching remaining Essential Skills at this time, special education services will be reduced in the same way, but will be continue to provided. In addition, all IEPs need to be amended to reflect a change in services in placement. Special education teachers are working diligently to make those changes, which is a daunting task, but they are doing a great job!

Special education services will be provided in a variety of ways to include online resources, virtual platforms, packets sent home, etc. The important piece of special education services is that there must be equity of access, meaning will do what is appropriate for the needs of each individual student.

· For students who receive services in the general education setting, special education teacher will be collaborating with general education teachers to provide accommodations/modifications for the work being prepared for students.

· Students who receive services in more restrictive environments, they will receive services through their teachers.

· Related services will be continuing during this continuation of learning, and we are collaborating with speech pathologists and Mini Miracles (who provide occupational and physical therapy) to arrange for tele-therapy and other forms of services.

Childcare for Employees

In an effort to ensure barriers are eliminated during these trying times, childcare will not be offered, FREE of CHARGE, for Essential Personnel of Bristol Virginia Public Schools. The location will be at Van Pelt Elementary and will expand to other schools if needed. The hours are 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

This service is available for all Hourly BVPS Staff who are currently working and as an option for those who had to stay at home due to this need. Childcare is being provided due to our community’s need of the these Essential Employees service. Please note, if you are currently on leave due to the need to provide childcare and do not want to take advantage of this offering, you can apply for Unemployment. Contact Angel Hudson for assistance, if needed.

In addition, if any employee is willing to serve as a Childcare provider, please contact Jennifer Hurt at 276-821-5646 or jhurt@bvps.org .

Spring Break

Our School Board voted last night to officially cancel Spring Break, April 6th-13th. This will open the door for us to continue providing student meals during this time. We are still waiting for new guidance about school closure waivers from VDOE, and this provides a safeguard under current guidance. Since our official roll out of new instruction begins on April 13, some teachers may choose to spend the week of April 6th with their families. Your child’s teacher will communicate with you about their availability during this time. If teachers are unavailable for instruction or assistance during this time, your child will not have new assignments to complete.

Milestone Events

The Governor has extended the Stay at Home order, with limits on gatherings capped at 10 people. Obviously, this will prevent us from scheduling Milestone Events like Prom or Graduation prior to June 10, 2020. These events, as well as award ceremonies at schools, are being temporarily postponed. Our School Board agreed, last night, that every effort will be made to hold these Milestone Events in the future. Our Leadership Team is working on unique and creative ways to hold these Milestone Events, while holding out hope to offer them in a traditional manner. I am creating a Task Force to develop ways to honor and recognize our students for their achievements this school year. If you are interested in participating, please contact Gary Ritchie at gritchie@bvps.org.

Meals

April 1, 2020 Meal Delivery Update: Buses will continue routes through Springdale, Eastridge, Ridgecrest, Harbor Landing and Johnson Court from noon to 1:00 p.m. Buses will no longer honk to alert delivery. Please watch for your delivery bus from noon to 1:00 p.m. in these areas. Parents are not required to be present in order for child to receive meals. For families who have been receiving direct delivery, please provide a safe place near your door for the meal to be placed.

Technology

We are in the process of providing temporary Hot Spots for families without internet connectivity. We are doing our best to make direct communication with those families. If you know of a family who does not have internet, please ask them to contact their Child’s principal. We hope to have the Hot Spots delivered by mid-April. We have actually had a private donation from residents of Alexandria Virginia to provide 20 new laptops and Hot Spots directly to our students!

The American Spirit

We are facing some very challenging times as a Bearcat Family. However, Bearcats have faced adversity before. In the hallways of Virginia Middle School you will find a memorial to Bristol residents who have made the ultimate sacrifice, in World Wars, for our country and the freedoms we enjoy. Bristolians have weathered the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, 09-11-2001, and other countless hardships. The one consistent trend in all these tribulations is that Bearcats have survived and became stronger as a result of their resilience. I have no doubt that we will emerge from COVID-19 stronger than ever. I respectfully ask that our teachers, parents, staff, and community use this time as a way to teach America’s future leaders about the heritage and history of our Great Nation. The tenacity, endurance, and resilience of our forefathers has made both Bristol and America – A Good Place to Live ! I have no doubt that we are raising and educating America’s next Great Generation. Please join us on Facebook, every Monday through Thursday at 10:00 a.m., to honor America with the Pledge of Allegiance or the National Anthem which will be performed by our students. I have already received enough individual videos to share well into the month of April. I hope you will join us in honoring our Country and encouraging our Children!

May God Bless our Bearcats and the United States of America!

Thank you,

Keith Perrigan

Superintendent

Bristol Virginia Public Schools

220 Lee St.

Bristol, VA 24201

(276) 821-5600