Bristol, Va. Schools updates mask policy after governor’s executive order

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Following Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order rescinding a statewide school mask mandate, Bristol, Virginia Public Schools has updated its mask policy.

The change will allow students to remain maskless throughout most of the day, however, there are certain times they will be required to wear masks, such as when standing in food lines, during small group instruction and while riding the bus.

Students will also be required to wear masks when returning to class after a five-day quarantine or when participating in the “test to stay” protocol.

You can click here to view the school system’s Facebook post regarding the new mask policy.