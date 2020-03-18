Bristol, VA schools hold online learning day for teachers & staff

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – As schools shut down for at least the next few weeks, many of them are resorting to online learning to continue education.

Bristol, Virginia Schools held an online learning day for teachers on Wednesday.

Teachers discussed ideas on how to teach kids during school closures at Virginia Middle School.

This all follows a district wide meeting on online learning Monday.

Virginia Middle School Assistant Principal Josh Stamper said Bristol, VA schools will use a wide variety of online resources to connect with students during the closure.

“For a lot of our kids, coming to school is more than just learning, it’s the way they connect with people around them and sometimes the only place where our students receive any consistency or love or support is at school,” said Stamper, “so to be able to see and hear from their their teachers, it’s going to be a huge deal to many of our students.”

School officials said a large majority of students have access to personal laptops and home WiFi, but they have suggested using school buses with hot spots in high concentrated neighborhoods to help students who do not have WiFi.

At this time, Bristol, VA schools are expected to be closed through March 27th.