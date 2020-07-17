Bristol, Va. Schools employee ‘doing well’ after testing positive for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Bristol, Virginia Public Schools superintendent Keith Perrigan said in an e-mail Friday that one employee at Virginia High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Perrigan said that they were notified on Thursday afternoon about the positive test and that, “Currently, the employee is doing well. Our support and prayers are with our colleague for a full and speedy recovery. “

He added that the employee works at Virginia High School and was in the building for “a short period of time” on Thursday.

“Based on testing information, it is possible that the employee had already contracted COVID-19 at that time,” Perrigan said.

Employees that came in contact with this particular employee have been notified and asked to self-monitor for 14 days.

“The contacts that the employee had with other employees were not considered “close” or “high risk”. These employees have been notified of their potential exposure. As a result of following guidance for face coverings and social distancing, those employees will not need to quarantine, but should self-monitor for 14 days and complete a test if they become symptomatic or concerned. Unfortunately, as we are seeing positive cases increase in our community, many of us may be experiencing similar “low risk” exposure,” Perrigan said.

