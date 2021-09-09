Bristol, Va. Public Schools to increase COVID-19 mitigation strategies

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia Public Schools are increasing their virus mitigation strategies in an effort to keep in-person learning in place.

According to a statement from BVPS superintendent Keith Perrigan, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, the school system will ramp up its COVID-19 mitigation by:

Resuming temperature checks and screening in car rider lines

Performing tempature checks for bus riders upon school arrival

Opening windowns in classrooms to increase airflow

Allowing visitors by appointment only, vistors must also complete screening questions and tempature checks

Asking visitors about vaccination status, which will determine their level of access to the schoool

Approving overtime for cleaning

Increasing rapid testing oppurtunites

Providing a vaccine clinic at the football game on Sept. 10. Fans who get vaccine will be granted free admission to the game.

You can see the school’s social media post about the situation below, or visit their Facebook page for additional information.

In addition to these mitigation strategies, all staff and students are asked to not show up to school if they are showing symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, fatigue, or other symptoms.

Perrigan acknowledges that these additional steps may cause some inconveniences, however, he wrote that it will be less inconvenient than moving to a temporary remote learning model.