Bristol Va. Public Schools making schedule changes due to COVID booster shots

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In an effort to make getting COVID-19 booster shots easier for employees, Bristol Virginia Public Schools will be making some schedule changes.

The school system plans to make the Moderna booster available to their employees on Friday, Oct. 29 at Virginia High School once the shot is authorized.

Due to possible complications from the booster shots, students will not be scheduled to attend school on Friday, Oct. 29, or the following Monday, Nov. 1.

Child care will be provided for working parents of elementary and middle school students at Van Pelt Elementary and Virginia Middle School on those two days.

Also, if necessary, transportation and meals will be arranged for students who need the services.

If meals or transportation services are needed, parents are asked to notify their child’s principal.

The move is similar to what Washington County, Va. schools announced, as they have decided to close as well on Friday, Oct. 29 to give school employees the chance to receive their booster shots if it is authorized.