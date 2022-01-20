Bristol, Va. Public Schools giving students at-home COVID tests

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) has launched a program that provides students with at-home COVID-19 tests to help avoid possible quarantines.

A post from BVPS states the “Test to Stay” option is completely voluntary. A student who would typically have to quarantine after being deemed a close contact to a positive case will be given at-home COVID-19 tests if the parents choose to use the program.

“Participants will be provided enough at-home tests to last through the prescribed quarantine,” the post states. “If students test negative, they will be able to attend school that day.”

The goal of the program is to help students avoid any unnecessary quarantine time, according to the post.

Students who enroll in the program will be required to wear a face covering while using the at-home tests and attending school. That length of time will usually be 10 days, the post states.

More information on the program can be found by clicking here.