Bristol, Va. limits city transit to appointment-only rides, sets new trash pickup guidelines

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia has implemented new changes in transportation and trash collection during the spread of the coronavirus.

City Transit

According to a release from the City of Bristol, Virginia, city transit will now operate by appointment only.

Residents can call (276) 645-7384 to schedule a ride, but those appointments must be made at least two hours in advance using normal hours.

Appointments can only be made for those wishing to go to work, medical appointments or the grocery store. Appointments for grocery store trips are limited to one per week per person, according to the release.

Transit services will continue to serve the same locations, so riders must choose the closest transit stop when scheduling a trip.

The release says there is a limit of three passengers to a bus at any time, and only one wheelchair will be permitted per trip.

Collection Services

Bristol, Virginia is also implementing changes to collection services, starting Monday, March 30.

According to the release, trash must be bagged, tied and placed inside a city-provided trash can. Residents can request an extra can if necessary, but any bagged trash beside the can will not be picked up.

The release also says bulk waste pickup must be scheduled more than 24 hours in advance, and pickup could require as much as two weeks notice.

Grass, brush and leaves may be picked up sporadically, but this could be temporarily suspended soon.

To schedule a pickup or ask questions about trash collection, call (276) 645-7380.