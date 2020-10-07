Bristol, Va. joins partnership to distribute PPE, hand sanitizer in disadvantaged communities

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Virginia has joined a partnership with the state to increase access to personal protective equipment and public health information in historically disadvantaged communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Equity Pilot Program is a state-local partnership involving the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Health Equity Working Group.

Under the program, the city has been allocated 3,000 masks and 3,000 bottles of sanitizer for distribution.

“A lot of people in the community just find it really difficult to access these things,” said Melanie Fleenor with the Bristol, Virginia Fire Department. “They don’t have the money to go out and buy a bunch of cloth masks or a bunch of hand sanitizer. Some people don’t have the access to be able to drive to the grocery store. Some people aren’t leaving their homes right now.”

These supplies are also available for pickup outside of each fire station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last:

Fire Station 1

211 Lee Street

Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

Fire Station 2

1603 Euclid Avenue

Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

Fire Station 3

105 Suncrest Drive

Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm

More than 70 localities have been identified for participation in the Health Equity Pilot Program. More than 700,000 cloth masks and 580,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been delivered so far.