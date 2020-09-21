Bristol, Va. Fire Department distributing COVID-19 Community Response Kits

Local firefighters explained that a deadly home explosion in North Carolina serves as an important reminder about natural gas dangers.

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Virginia Fire Department is helping the community by making COVID-19 Community Response Kits available.

According to a release from BVFD, the kits are available to city resident who are in need of their own personal protective items.

The following items are contained in each kit:

1 disposable mask

1 reusable mask

Pair of disposable gloves

2 oz. hand sanitizer

Small packet of antibacterial wipes

The kits are being distributed with the help of the Bristol Redevelopment and Housing Authority, as well as representatives from faith-based organizations in the area.

A limited number of kits are available for pickup outside of each BVFD fire station.

Kits will be available for pickup from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday, September 21 until supplies run out.

The following fire stations will have kits outside:

Fire Station 1 – 211 Lee Street

Fire Station 2 – 1603 Euclid Avenue

Fire Station 3 – 105 Suncrest Drive

The kits were bought using federal CARES Act funds distributed to Bristol by the state.

For more information, contact Melanie Fleenor of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department at (276) 645-7304.