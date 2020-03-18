Bristol, Va. encouraging voters to participate in absentee voting starting Friday due to COVID-19

Live Now
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Virginia Office of Elections is encouraging voters to request to participate in absentee voting for the May 5 General Election.

According to a release, absentee voting begins on Friday, March 20.

Any qualified voter can request an absentee ballot under Reason Code 2A, which is relevant due to COVID-19 concerns.

There are currently two open seats for City Council and two open seats for the School Board.

You can apply for an absentee ballot online by clicking here.

The release says City Hall is closed to the public, but absentee voting can still be conducted through the drive-thru during normal business hours of 8 a.m. til 5 p.m.

Valid photo ID is required when voting in person.

If you have any questions, call 276-645-7318.

