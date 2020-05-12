Bristol, Va. City Council votes to temporarily expand outdoor dining for restaurants seeking to open under Gov. Northam’s latest order

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Bristol Virginia City Council members approved a temporary street closure Tuesday night that will allow for two downtown restaurants to accommodate outdoor dining this weekend.

Piedmont Avenue from Goode Street to State Street will be closed starting Friday to allow Burger Bar and Quaker Steak and Lube to have outdoor seating availability.

This comes as Gov. Ralph Northam announced a likely phase one reopening starting Friday, May 15.

Under the new guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining only at 50% capacity.

City Manager Randy Eads told council members that barricades will be used for a period of roughly 32 hours to allow those restaurants to have outdoor dining for those two restaurants.

