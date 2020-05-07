Bristol, Tenn. to distribute face masks to residents on Friday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Bristol, Tennessee will distribute face masks to city residents this Friday.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 8, the city will hand out reusable cloth masks in the parking lot of the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center on Alabama Street.

Supplies are limited and masks will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis. Residents must be present to receive a mask.

The mask distribution is part of Gov. Bill Lee’s plan to provide Tennesseans with personal protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The city says more than 300,000 masks are being distributed across the state.

