BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials in Bristol, Tennessee have delayed the start of the 2020–21 school year by three days.

The first day back for students will now be Aug. 6 instead of Aug. 3.

School officials say teacher in-service days were shifted to the beginning of the school year in order to give teachers more time to prepare.

Meanwhile, school leaders in Johnson City are also considering delaying the start of the school year.

