Bristol, Tenn. City Schools to begin feeding program Monday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol Tennessee City Schools Nutrition Department will launch a feeding program Monday to anyone 18 years or younger in Sullivan County.

This includes breakfast and lunch, and it’s available via drive-thru or walk-up with no seating available.

These feeding locations include 15 locations available along with the schedule HERE.

Although these meals are only available for those 18 years or younger, they will distribute food bank information along with the meals to help accommodate for adult meals.

The department urges parents to call 423-652-9222 if they’ve experienced any income changes due to the COVID-19 and are concerned about children’s meal accounts.

