Bristol Tenn. City Schools set to require mask for Tennessee Middle School

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a statement posted on the Bristol Tennessee City Schools website, the school system will begin requiring students and staff at Tennessee Middle School to wear masks starting Monday, August 23.

The move comes after Tennessee Middle School experienced an abnormal rise in COVID-19 cases when compared to the rest of the schools in the system.

In line with Governor Bill Lee’s executive order requiring parents to be able to opt their students out of mask-wearing, the school will provide an opt-out form that can be found here, if they do not wish for their child or children to have to wear a mask.

According to the statement the school set up safety protocols with the emergence of the COVID-19 Delta variant, which included strongly recommending mask-wearing among students and staff in all schools in the system.

In addition to those safety procedures, if one school sees an abnormal rise in COVID-19 cases, then students and staff at that school will be required to wear masks.

The statement says that the mask requirement is planned to end on September 10 however, there is a possibility that it could be extended.