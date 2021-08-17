Bristol, Tenn. Chamber of Commerce provides community access to ‘Take a Shot on Life’ vaccine van

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The push to vaccinate our region is in full force, and it’s not just health departments urging people to roll up their sleeves. Local governments are also making an effort to get vaccinate their communities.

On Tuesday, the Bristol Tennessee Chamber of Commerce helped provide easier access to COVID-19 vaccines with the “Take a Shot on Life” mobile van.

“If we get one vaccinated, that’s one more than we had yesterday,” Bristol Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Beth Rhinehart said. “We have signage out front as well. We just really want people to consider it if you are not already vaccinated. It is so easy; you just show up, you walk in, have a t-shirt on, preferably, and get your vaccine.”

The “Take a Shot on Life” campaign was first launched in March and is a partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the First Tennessee Development District and Region Ahead.