Bristol Sounds of Summer concerts canceled for June and July

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – There won’t be quite as much music in the air in Bristol, Tennessee this summer.

According to a release from the city, the Sounds of Summer concerts in June and July have been canceled.

The concert series is sponsored by the Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks & Recreation and typically features live music on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Later in the summer, a decision will be made about the concerts scheduled for August and September.

“While we’d love to see the familiar faces of the Tri-Cities community fill the lawn of the Downtown Center each Tuesday & Thursday, our main goal is to ensure the health and safety of our artists and guests,” Coordinator Angie Rutherford said.

