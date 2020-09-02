Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion to stream concerts virtually September 10-13

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Birthplace of Country Music announced on Wednesday that instead of holding a conventional Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, some of the performers will be live streamed on September 10-13.
According to a release from BCM, live concert events will be held virtually starting on September 10.
Below is the schedule of performances:
Thursday, September 10
7 p.m. – 9 Winchester, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Bill & The Belles
Friday, September 11
7 p.m. – Amythyst Kiah, Morgan Wade and Martha Spencer
Saturday, September 12
1 p.m. – Festival Flashbacks
- Enjoy watching past performances like Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, The War and Treaty, Mike Farris, Folk Soul Revival, Jerry Douglas and the Earls of Leicester and the Way Down Wanderers.
7 p.m. – Two live performances with Acousic Syndicate and Jim Lauderdale
Sunday, September 13
12 p.m. – Bristol Sessions Super Raffle Drawing
- To purchase raffle tickets, click here.
Where to watch
Multiple streaming opportunities are available on Facebook, YouTube and the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion website.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.