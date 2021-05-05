Bristol Public Library to host series of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting Thursday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Public Library is working with the Virginia Department of Health to offer several free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

According to a release from the library, the first clinic will be held Thursday, May 6 from noon until 3 p.m.

The library will host a Mount Rogers Health District vaccination clinic every Thursday through June 24.

Anyone 18 and older who needs either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine may use the clinic.

“We are excited to give COVID-19 vaccines in the heart of downtown Bristol,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “With the spread of variants in our region, it is more important than ever to get your vaccine to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are also welcome. Call 276-642-7335 to schedule an appointment.