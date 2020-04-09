Bristol Motor Speedway to honor essential workers with blue lights Thursday night

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Bristol Motor Speedway said they will be joining in with other arenas across the country in going blue to salute essential workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

We’re told the lights will turn on Thursday night around sunset and will continue to illuminate blue until sunrise.

“Bristol Motor Speedway is honored to join with other sports stadiums and arenas across the country to show our support for essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis by turning a portion of our stadium lights blue this evening. We appreciate all those working day and night supporting the needs of our communities and we wanted them to know they remain in our thoughts and prayers.” Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway

