Bristol man’s lawn decorations promote hand-washing, offer words of encouragement

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man has created lawn decorations promoting good hygiene and offering words of encouragement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Al Overbey’s front yard near Steele Creek Park, you’ll find four wooden ducks — a mother duck and her three ducklings — with a sign posted next to each one. The signs read “We can do this!”, “Do not touch your face”, “Wash your hands”, and “Stay safe.”

“You hear so much negativity and harsh stuff about what is going on and some children just can’t accept it,” Overbey said. “So I thought this would be a fun way to get the message across to wash their hands and not touch their face and we’ll get through this.”

Woodworking is one of Overbey’s hobbies. The retired police officer says a lot of people are stopping by to take a look or even take photos.

