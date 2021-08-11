Bristol man returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19

UPDATE 5/12/2021: A local man hospitalized due to COVID-19 for the past three weeks returned home on Thursday.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Travis Campbell said he’s COVID-free and ready for “the first day of the rest of [his] life.”

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Travis Campbell is about to go home after spending about three weeks in Bristol Regional Medical Center battling COVID-19.

Campbell’s doctors decided to keep him in the hospital for at least one more night of observation and if there are no setbacks, he could be heading home as early as Thursday.

However, his doctors say his battle with the virus is not over yet.

“Today, he feels as if I will keep my spirits up, I will heal faster through working with him and doing my home health care at home,” Campbell said.

Campbell and his wife Kellie have been documenting his battle with COVID-19 by posting videos on social media. Those videos have been seen by thousands of people.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Campbell said he is looking forward to attending church this Sunday once he is discharged from the hospital.