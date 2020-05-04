Bristol Macado’s won’t reopen, owner says; Employees move to Kingsport location

FILE- Employees from the Macado’s location in Bristol were given the option to transfer to the Kingsport location, the owner of the restaurant chain said.

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Macado’s in Bristol won’t be reopening its doors on the other side of the pandemic, the chain’s owner confirmed on Monday.

Richard Macher, the owner of Macado’s, said the COVID-19 pandemic was “the nail in the coffin” for the Bristol location, which he said has been perched along State Street for the past 10 years.

The restaurant closed its doors two months ago when the pandemic reached the region, he said. He said all employees have the option to transfer to the Kingsport location, which will be opening its dining services at half capacity this week.

Macher said that even though the restaurant is opening at limited service, he has to hire back about 400 employees to maintain the safety standards of operation.

“The pandemic, this is tough, we’re down to 20% of what we were doing,” Macher said.

Macher said it’s possible that he could reopen the Bristol location in the future, but that decision remains up in the air – he said fewer events have crowded downtown Bristol’s streets over the past few years, dwindling the amount of business that the location received.

Macher said he’s also considering closing down the Macado’s location in Emory, Virginia, but he hasn’t made a decision yet.

Macher said he’s received several inquiries about leasing the building in Bristol.

“I still have confidence in bristol, I really really do, we’re just being plummeted with this pandemic, and we just don’t know.”

Macado’s in Kingsport will open its doors for limited dine-in service later this week, Macher said.

