Bristol, Kingsport HMG locations participate in COVID-19 vaccine trial

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Medical Group is set to participate as study sites for a global study for a COVID-19 vaccine.

HMG officials said they need 250 participants for each of the Kingsport and Bristol locations, totaling 500 people to take part in the trial.

As this is a controlled study, half of the participants will receive the vaccine, while the other half will get a placebo. Participants will not know initially which group they are in, but they will eventually find out during the study, officials said.

“We have a long history of doing vaccine work here, both in adult and pediatrics,” Director of Research for HMG Dr. David Morin said. “HMG has conducted over 800 clinical trials since the late 1990’s, so we have a lot of experience in this field.”

More than 30,000 participants are combined in this worldwide COVID-19 vaccine study sponsored by Pfizer and Biontech.

“These volunteers, we want them to be in good health, obviously, not pregnant. Between 18 and 85 who have contact with people,” Morin said. “We know that COVID is out in the community, so, even if you are being careful, you can still, potentially, get it. And we’re seeing that a lot recently.”

Participants can expect to receive an injection on the first day of the study and another about three weeks into the study. Participants will have to keep a diary of their symptoms.

The study is said to last two years.

Morin explained that they are looking for a diverse participant population, as people of color seem to be more significantly affected by COVID-19.

“In any phase 3 trial with any medication, the goal is to continue to look at safety to make sure that we are not going to give something that is more harm than benefit. And the other is to determine how effective it is,” Morin added.

More information on the Kingsport and Bristol study sites can be found HERE.

If you want to learn more about the specific study, click HERE.

You can also call HMG Clinical Research at 423-230-2436 (Kingsport) or 423-274-6367 (Bristol).