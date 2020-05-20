Bristol July 4th Star Spangled Celebration canceled; Border Bash Summer Concert Series to be held virtually

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Believe in Bristol has decided to cancel the July 4th Star Spangled Celebration and move the community’s Border Bash Summer Concert Series online.

According to a release from Believe in Bristol, Border Bash will be streamed live in The Earnest Tube and can be viewed on the Border Bash Facebook page.

A final schedule will be posted soon for the concert series.

The July 4th Star Spangled Celebration was canceled completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.

“It was a very tough decision, made with recommendations from our two cities and Sullivan County Health Department. Unfortunately, there is no way we can hold the event while practicing social distancing to keep the Bristol community safe,” stated Maggie Elliott, Believe in Bristol Executive Director. “We have to keep the health and wellbeing of the community at the forefront while making these decisions. Seeing other large public events being canceled across the region due to social distancing guidelines made it clear that we can no longer plan on the celebration taking place this July 4th.”

In 2020, the July 4th celebration’s parade theme had been scheduled to celebrate the women’s suffrage movement.

