Bristol Dragway vaccination site to temporarily close Wednesday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department said the Bristol Dragway COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed on Wednesday.

The health department’s emergency response coordinator Mark Moody said the Dragway site would reopen for vaccinations Thursday.

“We have to have time to restock and replenish all of our supplies out here, and get vaccine ready to start back up on Thursday,” Moody said.

People who have appointments will still have the opportunity to visit the Civic Auditorium vaccination site on Wednesday.

You can find out more about these COVID-19 vaccine sites on the health department’s website HERE.