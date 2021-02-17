Bristol Dragway vaccination site closed Thursday due to weather

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County health officials have announced changes affecting its COVID-19 vaccination sites due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s vaccination site at the Bristol Dragway will be closed Thursday while the Kingsport Civic Auditorium site will open one hour late at 10 a.m.

The health department says limited first dose vaccinations will be given to eligible individuals at the Bristol Dragway site on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Second doses will also be administered. Appointments are not required.

Those who are in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b and those who are 65 years and older are eligible for vaccination.

We can only vaccinate Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, and Phase 1b individuals that either live or work in Sullivan County or are a resident of Tennessee. We can only vaccinate those who are 65 and older who are residents of Tennessee. Sullivan County Regional Health Department

People in Phases 1a1, 1a2, and 1b should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of a letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) while those 65 and older should bring their driver’s license.

Those seeking the first dose can print paperwork from the health department’s website ahead of time to facilitate a quicker vaccination process.