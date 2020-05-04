Bristol Dragway: NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals postponed due to COVID-19

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- An annual event scheduled for Father’s Day weekend at the Bristol Dragway has been postponed.

Officials with the track announced Monday that the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals have officially been postponed.

“In the wake of this on-going pandemic, we are supportive of NHRA’s decision to postpone the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, which was scheduled for Father’s Day weekend in mid-June,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway.

It was also announced in the release that they would work to “determine a new race date for later in the year. “

