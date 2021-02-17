Bristol Dragway COVID-19 vaccination site to be closed Thursday due to weather

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at the Bristol Dragway on Thursday, February 18.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, the site will be closed due to inclement weather.

The health department says the vaccination site at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium will open one hour late at 10 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the health department plans to give out a limited number of vaccines at the Bristol Dragway on Friday, February 19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Second doses will also be provided during these times. No appointment is required.

To fill out the paperwork required to receive your first vaccine dose through the health department, click here. Those hoping to receive their first doses are asked to print out the paperwork ahead of time to help make the vaccination process quicker.

Only those in Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b who either live or work in Sullivan County or are Tennessee residents may be vaccinated. Tennessee residents ages 65 and older may also receive vaccinations.