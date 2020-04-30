Bright’s Zoo pushes opening date to May 29

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After announcing plans to open on Friday, a local zoo announced Thursday that it will hold off reopening for another month.

Bright’s Zoo director David Bright announced in a Facebook post that the zoo will be following protocol set forward by Gov. Bill Lee to remain closed until May 29 unless Lee issues more guidance.

Bright said in the post that he contacted a member of a state task force who advised Bright’s Zoo officials to keep the facility closed until May 29.

“We know many people were looking forward to getting to come out to the zoo and at this time we just ask you to be patient while we wait this out,” Bright said in the post.

Executive Order 30, which Lee signed Tuesday, states that “entertainment recreational, and certain other gathering venues shall, for the time being. continue to be closed to members or the public.”

While the order does not specifically list zoos, it does list amusement parks under the businesses affected by the mandate.

The order notes “it is anticipated that in the near future development of additional business guidelines will allow for reopening additional businesses safely,” and that the Order would be amended accordingly to reflect those guidelines.

Bright told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy gave the business permission to reopen under the guidance of an operating plan that would, among other things, restrict the zoo’s occupancy to 500 people at a time.