Bright’s Zoo plans to open Friday

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Gov. Bill Lee has issued an executive order requiring entertainment and recreational venues and businesses to remain closed through May 29.

That includes amusements, concert venues, bowling allies, and more.

However, Bright’s Zoo in Limestone has received permission to reopen on Friday.

David Bright, the zoo’s director, says he has been in touch with Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.

“We made a phone call to Mayor Grandy to ask him what we would be classified as in those terms,” Bright said. “We’re more of an agricultural, educational, retail.”

“It really fits the exact kind of business that we want to get restarted here and the Bright’s have provided me with a very detailed plan they have in place to keep people separated,” Grandy said.

That plan includes allowing only 500 people in the 60-acre zoo.

“You can walk through the zoo and not see a single person,” Bright said.

Meanwhile, other entertainment businesses are changing course.

After originally announcing they would open this Friday, the owners of the Quantum Leap trampoline park in Johnson City said Tuesday night that they will follow the governor’s guidelines and postpone reopening.

“I think that a lot of these rules are set in place more for the big, big cities like Nashville. It’s hard to compare us to Nashville,” Bright said.

