BrightRidge to provide 6-9% relief credit for most customer’s February electric bills

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge customers can expect to see some savings on their February electric bills.

According to a release from BrightRidge, the company’s board unanimously decided on Tuesday to provide relief in the form of a $1.2 million pandemic relief credit.

BrightRidge says the credit will be extended to “all residential and small commercial power customers.”

The credit will appear on February billing statements. The credit is a one-time occurrence and will not be applied to other bills.

“Residential and small commercial customers can expect estimated savings of 6 – 9 percent on their February bills depending on actual usage,” according to the release.

The credit was made available thanks to electricity generated by the Tennessee Valley Authority that was sold to local power providers, according to BrightRidge.

“From the pandemic onset, BrightRidge Directors and staff have remained focused on how best to assist our customers. BrightRidge suspended nonpayment service disconnections for four months, doubled the amount of assistance funding available to customers, supported regional small businesses through donations to Region AHEAD, and quickly expanded broadband to unserved areas in rural areas through a state grant. Today, we are pleased to continue these efforts through direct support in the form of a BrightRidge Pandemic Relief Credit on February customer bill statements.” BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes

According to BrightRidge, the winter months typically see the highest bills within the system due to high kilowatt usage.

The average BrightRidge residential customer uses about 1600 kWh a month in the winter, translating to savings of about $15.17 on the February bill, according to the release.

BrightRidge says small commercial businesses like stores, garages and restaurants could save up to $28.44 depending on how much power is used.

BrightRidge estimates the credit will assist about 68,650 residential accounts and 9,437 small commercial accounts. The release says that covers 97.6% of all BrightRidge Electric accounts.