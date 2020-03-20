BrightRidge suspending walk-in services due to coronavirus concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Beginning Monday, walk-in services will be suspended at BrightRidge offices due to virus concerns.

According to a release from BrightRidge, all customers are asked to use online and phone-based service options or use the drive-thru lanes at the Boones Creek Road offices.

“We pride ourselves as a company in providing face-to-face customer support,” CEO Jeff Dykes said in the release. “However, we feel it is critical to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers by closing the walk-in lobby.”

You can reach BrightRidge customer service at 423-952-5000.

Offices are located at 2600 Boones Creek Road and feature three drive-thru lanes.

You can access online services by clicking here.