1  of  2
Breaking News
Blackthorn Club notifies members that employee tested positive for coronavirus TDH: 228 coronavirus cases in Tennessee, 3 new cases in our region
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

BrightRidge suspending walk-in services due to coronavirus concerns

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brightridge_updates_pricing_for_wireless_0_20181219225352

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Beginning Monday, walk-in services will be suspended at BrightRidge offices due to virus concerns.

According to a release from BrightRidge, all customers are asked to use online and phone-based service options or use the drive-thru lanes at the Boones Creek Road offices.

“We pride ourselves as a company in providing face-to-face customer support,” CEO Jeff Dykes said in the release. “However, we feel it is critical to protect the health and safety of our employees and customers by closing the walk-in lobby.”

You can reach BrightRidge customer service at 423-952-5000.

Offices are located at 2600 Boones Creek Road and feature three drive-thru lanes.

You can access online services by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss