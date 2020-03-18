BrightRidge suspending non-payment disconnections until further notice during spread of virus

1  of  4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the wake of several closures and recommendations to stay home, BrightRidge has suspended non-payment disconnections for electric, internet and phone services.

According to a post from BrightRidge, disconnections due to non-payment will be suspended until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19.

BrightRidge also said in the post that business can be conducted with them through the SmartHub access at any time.

The service center at 2600 Boones Creek Road will continue to operate on regular business hours, but customers are encouraged to use the drive-thru service or use online options.

Bills and fees will continue to accrue, but payment options can be worked out by calling (423) 952-5000.

