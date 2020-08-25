BrightRidge offering free WiFi to 22 Northeast Tennessee schools after receiving $2.47 million grant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge will offer free community WiFi at 22 local schools and six community centers after receiving an emergency grant for more than $2 million.

According to a release from BrightRidge, the company received a $2.47 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Grants.

BrightRidge will match the grant with $617,828 in local funds, bringing the total for the community project to provide schools with WiFi to $3,089,143.

The release said BrightRidge Broadband will be offering the WiFi at 16 Washington County, TN schools, three Johnson City schools and three Sullivan County schools.

The Johnson City Schools included in the project include:

Science Hill High School

Indian Trail Intermediate School

South Side Elementary School

The following Washington County, TN Schools will receive free WiFi:

Grandview Elementary

Gray Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Asbury Optional High School

Fall Branch Elementary

Jonesborough Middle School

South Central Elementary

Daniel Boone High School

David Crockett High School

Boones Creek Elementary School (old)

Boones Creek Elementary School (new)

Jonesborough Elementary School

Sulphur Springs Elementary

West View Elementary

University School at East Tennessee State University

The Sullivan County Schools receiving free WiFi include:

Miller Perry Elementary

Colonial Heights Middle School

Mary Hughes School

The following community centers will also be provided with WiFi on their grounds:

Appalachian Fair Grounds in Gray

Bowmantown Ruritan

Limestone Ruritan

Leesburg Ruritan

Oak Glen Community Center

Telford Ruritan

The grant was funded through Tennessee’s Coronavirus Relief Fund with allotment from the federal government.

