BrightRidge offering free WiFi to 22 Northeast Tennessee schools after receiving $2.47 million grant

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge will offer free community WiFi at 22 local schools and six community centers after receiving an emergency grant for more than $2 million.
According to a release from BrightRidge, the company received a $2.47 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development as part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Grants.
BrightRidge will match the grant with $617,828 in local funds, bringing the total for the community project to provide schools with WiFi to $3,089,143.
The release said BrightRidge Broadband will be offering the WiFi at 16 Washington County, TN schools, three Johnson City schools and three Sullivan County schools.
The Johnson City Schools included in the project include:
- Science Hill High School
- Indian Trail Intermediate School
- South Side Elementary School
The following Washington County, TN Schools will receive free WiFi:
- Grandview Elementary
- Gray Elementary
- Lamar Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
- Asbury Optional High School
- Fall Branch Elementary
- Jonesborough Middle School
- South Central Elementary
- Daniel Boone High School
- David Crockett High School
- Boones Creek Elementary School (old)
- Boones Creek Elementary School (new)
- Jonesborough Elementary School
- Sulphur Springs Elementary
- West View Elementary
- University School at East Tennessee State University
The Sullivan County Schools receiving free WiFi include:
- Miller Perry Elementary
- Colonial Heights Middle School
- Mary Hughes School
The following community centers will also be provided with WiFi on their grounds:
- Appalachian Fair Grounds in Gray
- Bowmantown Ruritan
- Limestone Ruritan
- Leesburg Ruritan
- Oak Glen Community Center
- Telford Ruritan
The grant was funded through Tennessee’s Coronavirus Relief Fund with allotment from the federal government.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.