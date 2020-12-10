BrightRidge Broadband announces activation of 28 free public Wi-Fi locations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge Broadband officials announced Thursday that the provider has activated 28 locations in Washington and Sullivan County where free and public Wi-Fi will be available.
According to a release, the $3 million project was largely funded with $2.46 million from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development grants.
BrightRidge says the project required 64.92 miles of fiber optic so that it could serve 28 schools and community buildings in the two counties.
The release also says the areas of Bowmantown and Pleasant Valley/Key Mills will now receive broadband services.
To access the free Wi-Fi, BrightRidge says customers can park at the facilities and simply select “Public Wi-Fi.”
Each location can support up to 512 connections at a time, and service speed depends on the personal device being used.
The following locations are receiving the service:
- Science Hill High School
- Indian Trail Intermediate School
- South Side Elementary
- Miller Perry Elementary
- Colonial Heights Middle School
- Mary Hughes School
- Grandview Elementary
- Gray Elementary
- Lamar Elementary
- Ridgeview Elementary
- Asbury Optional High School
- Fall Branch Elementary
- Jonesborough Middle School
- Midway Center
- South Central Elementary
- Daniel Boone High School
- David Crockett High School
- Both the old and new Boones Creek Elementary schools
- Jonesborough Elementary
- Sulphur Springs Elementary
- West View Elementary
- Appalachian Fair Grounds in Gray
- Bowmantown Ruritan
- Limestone Ruritan
- Leesburg Ruritan
- Oak Glen Community Center
- Telford Ruritan
