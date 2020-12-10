BrightRidge Broadband announces activation of 28 free public Wi-Fi locations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – BrightRidge Broadband officials announced Thursday that the provider has activated 28 locations in Washington and Sullivan County where free and public Wi-Fi will be available.

According to a release, the $3 million project was largely funded with $2.46 million from Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development grants.

BrightRidge says the project required 64.92 miles of fiber optic so that it could serve 28 schools and community buildings in the two counties.

The release also says the areas of Bowmantown and Pleasant Valley/Key Mills will now receive broadband services.

To access the free Wi-Fi, BrightRidge says customers can park at the facilities and simply select “Public Wi-Fi.”

Each location can support up to 512 connections at a time, and service speed depends on the personal device being used.

The following locations are receiving the service:

Science Hill High School

Indian Trail Intermediate School

South Side Elementary

Miller Perry Elementary

Colonial Heights Middle School

Mary Hughes School

Grandview Elementary

Gray Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Ridgeview Elementary

Asbury Optional High School

Fall Branch Elementary

Jonesborough Middle School

Midway Center

South Central Elementary

Daniel Boone High School

David Crockett High School

Both the old and new Boones Creek Elementary schools

Jonesborough Elementary

Sulphur Springs Elementary

West View Elementary

Appalachian Fair Grounds in Gray

Bowmantown Ruritan

Limestone Ruritan

Leesburg Ruritan

Oak Glen Community Center

Telford Ruritan

You can read the release below for full information: