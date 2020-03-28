BREAKING: TDH confirms COVID-19 cases in Carter and Johnson County, community spread likely throughout region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Northeast Regional Health Office confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday in Carter and Johnson Counties.

Carter County and Johnson County each have one case, according to health officials.

To date there have been 33 cases throughout the region, the release said. In addition to Carter and Johnson, there are 8 cases in Greene County, 2 cases in Hawkins County, 6 cases in Sullivan County, 1 case in Unicoi County and 14 cases in Washington County.

Several of the cases have no history of travel or contact with a known case, indicating likely spread in the community throughout the region. As of Saturday, six cases have been hospitalized, two of whom are still currently hospitalized.

The Northeast Region Health Officials continue to work with state and local officials and healthcare partners to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases, the release detailed.

The public is urged to follow the public health recommendations for reducing the spread of COVID-19:

· Stay home if you are sick.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

· Maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from others when outside of your home doing essential errands.

