Breaking down local COVID-19 data- July 23

(WJHL)- Digital Reporter Jessica Fuller breaks down COVID-19 data every day on WJHL.com and social media.

You can see a few of the charts she has created below.

This chart shows all 925 COVID-19 deaths across Tennessee broken down by age range. You can see most deaths occur in people over 50.

The tiny slice that the chart didn’t bother to label is the 0-10 age range with 3 deaths. There are no deaths reported in the 11-20 age range.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

Out of the 1,798 COVID-19 cases reported in NETN so far, about 56% of them are currently active, about 43% are recovered and about 0.8% of them resulted in death so far.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

The cumulative percent of positive tests is over 4% for the first time since April. It has been increasing since about mid-June.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

There are now more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in northeast Tennessee.





Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.