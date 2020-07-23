Breaking down local COVID-19 data- July 23

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL)- Digital Reporter Jessica Fuller breaks down COVID-19 data every day on WJHL.com and social media.

You can see a few of the charts she has created below.

This chart shows all 925 COVID-19 deaths across Tennessee broken down by age range. You can see most deaths occur in people over 50.

The tiny slice that the chart didn’t bother to label is the 0-10 age range with 3 deaths. There are no deaths reported in the 11-20 age range.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

Out of the 1,798 COVID-19 cases reported in NETN so far, about 56% of them are currently active, about 43% are recovered and about 0.8% of them resulted in death so far.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

The cumulative percent of positive tests is over 4% for the first time since April. It has been increasing since about mid-June.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

There are now more than 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in northeast Tennessee.

Originally tweeted by Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) on July 23, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss