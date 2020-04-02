Border Bash goes online for Social Distancing series

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Local concert series are having to adjust schedules and performances because of the coronavirus and social distancing.

Believe in Bristol’s Border Bash is moving to an online format.

The “Social Distancing Series” will stream on the Border Bash Facebook page.

Acts include Momma Molasses, The Blue Ridge Girls and JP Parsons.

Morgan Wade was the first performer when the concerts started on April 1st.

She told News Channel 11 that local musicians are grateful for the community support.

“There’s a lot of musicians, you know, this is all they do, and they’re hurting,” Wade said. “So, to do the Facebook live and stuff, for any of them, and send them whatever you can, you know, it really helps.”

You can catch the “Social Distancing Series” every Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. through April 30th.