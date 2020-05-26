Boone, N.C. leaders to discuss temporary restraining order against visitor restrictions Tuesday

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – On Tuesday, leaders of the town of Boone, North Carolina will meet at 9 a.m. to discuss restrictions that keep people who have left Watauga County from entering businesses.

Currently those restrictions state that visitors or locals that have stayed outside of Watagua County cannot go to any businesses in Boone until they have undergone through a 14-day quarantine.

On Friday, a county court issued a restraining order against that part of the amendment until June 1.

The restraining order was set in place after a resort requested it, saying the restrictions would harm them since they would not be able to honor reservations made.

