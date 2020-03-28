Boone, N.C. charity sends 68-bed emergency field hospital to New York

Staff prepare emergency medical supplies to be loaded and sent to New York City. Courtesy of Samaritan’s Purse.

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – An international Christian crisis relief organization based in Boone, North Carolina is sending an emergency field hospital to New York one week after deploying a similar field operation to Italy.

In cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, New York state officials, and local hospital authorities, Samaritan’s Purse will open a 68-bed field hospital, specially designed as a respiratory care unit, a press release from the Christian organization detailed.

The release further details that the New York response comes one week after Samaritan’s Purse opened an identical unit in Cremona, Italy-making it an unprecedented medical response for the N.C.-based organization as two Emergency Field Hospitals are run simultaneously.

A team who was sent ahead of the field hospital reportedly arrived in New York on Friday to begin assessments and site preparation.

The emergency field hospital is being trucked from North Carolina on four Samaritan’s Purse tractor-trailers, the release read.

According to the press release, once the emergency field hospital equipment arrives on-site, it will be built and operational in roughly 48 hours. The convoy’s arrival will be followed by doctors, nurses, lab technicians, water and sanitation experts, and other support staff.

“People are dying from the coronavirus, hospitals are out of beds, and the medical staff are overwhelmed,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We are deploying our Emergency Field Hospital to New York to help carry this burden. This is what Samaritan’s Purse does-we respond in the middle of crises to help people in Jesus’ Name. Please pray for our teams and for everyone around the world affected by the virus.”

The United States now has the largest outbreak of COVID-19 with nearly half of these cases in New York state. Thousands of new cases are reported each day.

