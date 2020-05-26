Boone Council removes isolation restrictions in special meeting

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – After sparking backlash from community members and business owners, a restriction that barred visitors from visiting businesses in the town of Boone has been withdrawn from the town’s emergency declaration.

Council members voted to remove those restrictions at a special meeting on Tuesday, where public comment on the measure stretched on for about an hour of the meeting, held over Zoom.

The council voted on a motion to pull section 4(i) from the town’s emergency declaration, which stated that anyone who had spent the night outside of Watauga (excluding work commuters) would not be able to enter any establishment (except for medical offices) for two weeks.

Business owners sought and obtained a temporary restraining order against section 4(i), which halted the enactment of that section of the order.

This is section 4i of the Town of Boone’s Emergency Declaration, which drue the ire of business owners last week.

After public comments and some discussion, council members voted to repeal section 4(i) from the declaration in a 4-1 vote, with Councilperson Sam Furgiuele voting against the motion.

Furgiuele cited his personal experience in and around Watauga County to support his claim that the general population isn’t complying with social distancing or wearing face coverings.

He made another motion to enact a mandate for face coverings to be worn in all public buildings that failed in a 3-2 vote, with himself and Councilperson Loretta Clawson voting in favor of it.

Councilperson Dustin Hicks said they wanted to see how the public complied with social distancing and face coverings without putting legal teeth behind recommendations.

Town attorney Allison Meade cautioned council members to “really consider” the motion, and warned that it could open another “can of worms (of) lawsuits” if passed. Other council members questioned if such a motion could position law enforcement outside of grocery stores.

Furgiuele maintained that his motion didn’t call for law enforcement to position themselves outside of stores and said he objected to the notion that vulnerable people must continue “hiding in their homes” out of fear of contracting COVID-19 from an unmasked, infected person.

The council voted to add some clarification to the declaration at the recommendation of Meade.

Among these clarifications are exclusions for mask requirements for certain employees, clarification of language pertaining to one-way shopping aisles for retailers and set the enaction date of the order for Tuesday, June 2.

