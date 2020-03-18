Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
1  of  5
Closings & Delays
First United Methodist Church Johnson City Defensive Driving School St. Dominic Catholic School TCAT Elizabethton Tri-Cities Christian School

Coronavirus Hotlines

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia

Cancellations & Closings

Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: WKRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 14: A general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced that the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.

Bonnaroo had announced its earliest ever sell-out in late February.

Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss