Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced that the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.
R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.
Bonnaroo had announced its earliest ever sell-out in late February.
Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.
Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.
For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.