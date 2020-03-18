Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 14: A general view of atmosphere during the Billy Joel performance at the 2015 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Day 4 on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Organizers have announced that the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The festival was scheduled to take place June 11-14 in Manchester. According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival.

Bonnaroo had announced its earliest ever sell-out in late February.

Officials say all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.