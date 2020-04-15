Bojangles’ giving away free iced tea to healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement until June 10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bojangles’ has found a sweet way to say “thank you” to first responders and healthcare workers.

According to a release from the restaurant chain, any healthcare worker, member of law enforcement or first responder just has to show their credentials at any Bojangles’ location to receive a free Legendary Iced Tea.

Those who qualify can choose any size tea, and the offer is available through June 10, which is National Iced Tea Day.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” said Ken Reynolds, Director of Corporate and Community Affairs for Bojangles’. “We hope our signature legendary iced tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

