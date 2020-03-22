Bob’s Dairyland closing dining room for preventative measures

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bob’s Dairyland in Roan Mountain closed its dining room but will offer catering services to community members.

Bob’s Dairyland in Roan Mountain is offering up their catering services amongst the executive order 17 signed today. Customers are encouraged to order by calling in or online and can buy in bulk! Full story at 6pm on @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/GoNAxWTJSj — Andy Jackson (@AJackson_WJHL) March 22, 2020

News Channel 11 spoke to the owner, Joe Miller, who said this was necessary during these times of uncertainty.

“We’re also introducing something new for us and something new for the area,” Miller said. “We’re going to do bulk food sales. In other words, if you want to do meal prep, if you want to feed your family for three to five days, call us.

“We’re happy to provide that fully prepared; all you have to do is refrigerate it and cook it as needed.”

Customers can call the store at 423-772-3641 to purchase items in bulk such as fried chicken and barbecue. Cooking supplies are also available such as flour, cornmeal, beans, and bread.

Bob’s Dairyland is also offering online order options.

All orders can either be picked up in the drive-through or delivered.