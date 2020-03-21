BMS to host blood drive Monday to help with regional shortage

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway will host a blood drive on Monday to help with the region’s blood shortage.

The drive will take place Monday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm.

The Marsh Regional Blood Center’s mobile unit will be located inside the North Entrance of Bristol Motor Speedway off of Highway 11E (Volunteer Parkway).

Donors will be given instructions on how to maintain social distancing upon arrival.

Each donor will receive a t-shirt, snack, and $10 Food City gift card.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. Those with a cold, sore throat, fever, flu, fever blisters, or who are taking antibiotics will not be able to donate.

