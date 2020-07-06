BMS selling TN Strong masks at Food City, during All-Star Race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway has announced that the speedway’s official TN Strong masks will be sold at Food City locations and at the NASCAR All-Star Race.

According to a release from BMS, the organization was announced as one of the 30 original flagship brands in the state that was selected to participate in the TN Strong Mask Movement.

The release says the sale of the masks at Food City locations was announced on Saturday at the Volunteer Parkway Food City in Bristol.

The masks will also be sold at the NASCAR All-Star Race on July 15.

“We are so appreciative of Governor Lee and Tourism Commissioner Ezell for including Bristol Motor Speedway in the TN Strong Mask Movement,” Caldwell said. “We are proud to partner with our longtime friends at Food City on this important community initiative and hope that all of our fans will show their passion and support for The Last Great Colosseum and the sport of NASCAR by wearing these face coverings. With the public’s cooperation in wearing masks while they are out in public places it will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and in turn fans will be able to continue to enjoy attending live sporting events. In addition, it will allow us to operate our facility in the safest manner possible as fans are permitted to return.”

The masks will be available at stores starting mid-July.

The release says a portion of each mask that is bought will benefit Speedway Children’s Charities.

More TN Strong Masks can be purchased by clicking here.