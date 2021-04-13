BMS mass vaccine event could ‘possibly’ use Pfizer following halt of J&J vaccine, health official says

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County’s scheduled mass vaccination event at Bristol Motor Speedway will likely be impacted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to recommend a pause in using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Sullivan County Health Department Emergency Response Coordinator Mark Moody, county health officials are meeting at 9 a.m. to discuss potential modifications for the mass vaccine event.

Moody said the event could switch to administering the Pfizer vaccine, but no official decision has been made yet.

An official notice of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s decision for the event is expected later on Tuesday.

The three-day event is scheduled to take place at BMS on April 14 – April 16.

The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday morning that it would cease all use of the J&J vaccine following the FDA’s announcement.