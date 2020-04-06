BMS fans keep racing tradition alive through virtual camping during Spring race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Attending races at Bristol Motor Speedway has become a tradition for many. With tradition comes routine and for Pam Potter of Ohio, she said she and her husband’s routine was setting up camp at Bristol Campground the weekend of the big race. However, due to COVID-19, her plans were forced to change.

Not only was the Spring race moved to a virtual platform called “iRacing” but area campgrounds that normally see a significant amount of business during this time were also forced to close. With the race online, and the campsites closed, Potter decided to set up shop the best way she knew how only with one huge difference, the campsite would be in her driveway back home in Ohio.

Potter took a photo of her camper and bonfire and posted it on the Bristol Campground Facebook page, and she wasn’t the only one. Fans from all over with one common love for racing and camping at Bristol Campground also shared their setups as well as how they were watching the race. For Potter and her husband, camping at Bristol has become a tradition like no other and they weren’t going to let COVID-19 get in the way of it.

“Bristol Campground is one of the best around, we wouldn’t be there for 20 years if it wasn’t, when we get there, it’s like welcome home,” said Pam Potter.

The Bristol Campground site has been open since 1997. Owner and operator, Bill Gaines, said it started as parking a few cars on their land for the big race and has grown year after year into a movement. He told News Channel 11 that he’s formed a special bond with those who come back every year as well as seen people who meet at their site end up engaged and married down the road.

What’s normally a full campground for the Spring race at BMS, sat empty this weekend due to COVID-19. But even though people couldn’t make it out, they still camped… virtually. I’ll tell you how on @WJHL11 at 5. pic.twitter.com/sSYSUH2Cgg — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) April 6, 2020

Gaines said he’s proud to be able to play such a big part in people’s lives by hosting them on his campground and he was amazed to see how many people truly missed the site. “A lot of folks tell me that they enjoy camping as much or more as they enjoy the race. They had set up their campers at home and building campfires and pretending that they were camping at Bristol,” said Gaines.

For Pam Potter, camping there has led her to create lifelong friendships. “We look forward to going down and seeing all our friends. We’ve got friends that are at the track and friends that are at the campground,” she said.

Although they could not be at the race in person, she said seeing the posts of home setups and texting friends during the race helped keep the spirit of the race alive. As far as the actual race, she said she watched the entire thing from home and was amazed by how realistic it felt.

“It was amazing with the national anthem and the invocation, and it was just like being at a real race and it’s just so lifelike,” she said.

Gaines said he didn’t know what to expect when he first heard the idea of virtual racing, but that he certainly did not expect it to loom as real as it did down to the smallest details. “During the race, you could hear some of the drivers saying that they even had the bumps in the tracks and the things that they’ve come to expect. This was so realistic,” he said.

Bristol Campground has 2,700 sites on its 113 acres of land but for now into the uncertain future, it will remain empty. However, Gaines said he has hopes that we will overcome the virus and reunite for the Night Race in the Fall.